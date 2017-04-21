5-year sports development plan inilatag ng PSC By Angelito Oredo Bandera

BINUO ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) ang Five-Year Sports Development Plan bitbit ang utos ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na “make sports accessible to all Filipinos” na nakatuon sa 2017 hanggang 2022 nitong programa para mapalawak ang paghahanap ng mga pambansang atleta at mapalakas ang grassroots sports development. Ang limang taon na programa ay binuo mismo ng buong PSC Executive Board, miyembro ng Management Committee at 48 katao na Chiefs at Heads of Offices ng 25-taon na ahensiya kung saan mayroon itong anim na pangkalahatang misyon at tampok ang 17 programa na asam maabot ang itinakdang programa. Ang anim na misyon ay nakatuon sa: (1) PSC Governance, (2) Sports Awareness (3) Sports Accessibility (4) Institutionalization of Philippine Sports Institute at (5) Sports Facilities Development at Sports Linkages. Nakatakda rin nitong isagawa ang iba’t-ibang programa para maabot ang anim na misyon kung saan tampok dito ang isasagawa kada taon na Philippine National Games at ang pagpapatuloy ng tatlong qualifying leg at isang national championships ng Batang Pinoy.

