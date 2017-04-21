Ellen tinawag na ‘buang’ si Baste Duterte

SPEAKING of John Lloyd, mariin uling pinabulaanan ni Ellen Adarna ang chika na may relasyon sila ng Box-Office King at pasikretong nagde-date.

“No, we just hung out cause because parang sa Home Sweetie Home, we worked together lumalabas kami,” ang pahayag ng sexy star sa panayam ng Tonight With Boy Abunda kamakalawa ng gabi.

Dugtong pa ni Ellen, “Of course nung time na yun kakahiwalay ko lang and he’s also single so people would…but no.”

Idinenay din niya na naging dyowa niya ang singer na si Rico Blanco, “No rin. We’ve been friends for along time and there was one time where I posted a picture of me and Rico and then kakahiwalay ko rin and Rico would go to my house because he’s also friends with my best friends and then we would bond and then play music and would jam and then yun lang yun.”

Tungkol naman sa tinaguriang Hottest Math Teacher at underwear model na si Pietro Boselli, never pa raw silang nagkita at nagkausap nang personal, “Hindi ko pa siya nakita. Haven’t met him yet. When he was here sobrang busy niya and then sobrang busy ko rin.”

Inamin naman ni Ellen na ang huling lalaking minahal niya ay ang Presidential Son na si Baste Duterte. Nu’ng tinanong kung ano ang unang naiisip niya kapag nababanggit ang pangalan ni Baste, mabilis na sagot ni Ellen, “Buang.”