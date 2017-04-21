Alam na: Kathryn tinawag na ‘mister ko’ si Daniel Bandera

KILIG pa more ang drama ng milyun-milyong KathNiel fans nang makita ang litratong ipinost ni Kathry Bernardo sa kanyang Instagram account. Makikita sa picture na hinahalikan ni Daniel Padilla ang kamay ni Kath habang nasa beach sila. Ang caption ng dalaga sa photo ay, “Mister ko!” Mabilis na kumalat ang picture na talagang ikinakilig ng fans ng magka-loveteam. Mag-asawa ang role nina J at Kath sa latest movie nilang “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” na patuloy pa ring tumatabo sa takilya. Ito ay sa direksyon ni Mae Cruz-Alviar. Balitang lumagpas na sa P100 million mark ang kinikita ng pelikula under Star Cinema.

