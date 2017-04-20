Pia tinalakan ng negosyante dahil daw sa ‘pekeng bag’; hinamong magharap sa Paris By Alex Brosas Bandera

NAGKAKATSANG ang isang businesswoman named Kathelyn Dupa kay Pia Wurtzbach. First, she denied na fake ang bag na ibinigay niya kay Pia. Hinamon pa niya ang beauty queen na magpunta ng Paris at siya ang magbabayad ng airfare at hotel para patunayan na hindi fake ang bag na gift niya. ‘Wag din daw magbigay ng babala si Pia na mag-ingat sa kanya dahil magandang accommodation ang ibinigay niya sa entourage ng beauty queen. Naghanda sila ng food pero bigla na lang daw magsasabi si Pia na hindi siya lalabas ng room. Hindi gumastos si Pia at ang kanyang entourage ng food niya sa hotel . Alam daw ni Pia na inimbitahan siya for the soft opening of a spa. Ginastusan ni Kathelyn si Pia kasama pa buong family ng boyfriend nito at katulong tapos hindi alam ni Pia na soft opening ng spa niya? Hindi raw gagastos si Kathelyn kung walang usapan about her spa business. Mahaba ang litanya ng businesswoman at siguro ay dapat mag-comment na si Pia about it.

