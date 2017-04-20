GMA: Alam ni Du30 ang ginagawa niya

Tiwala si dating Pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo na alam ni Pangulong Duterte ang kanyang ginagawa kaugnay ng isyu ng agawan ng teritoryo sa West Philippine Sea.

Sa isang press conference kahapon, sinabi ni Arroyo na hindi siya makapagbibigay ng payo kung ano ang dapat na gawin ni Duterte dahil hindi niya alam kung ano ang mga datos na alam nito bilang pangulo ng bansa.

“I can only share what happened in my administration. I do not know all the facts available to current administration that’s why I won’t dare recommend to the administration,” ani Arroyo.

Dagdag pa ni Arroyo: “As far as I’m concerned he knows what he’s doing.”

Panahon ni Arroyo ng maisabatas ang Baseline Law ng bansa.

Kung may maibibigay umano siyang payo kay Duterte ito ay strategic lamang at hindi tactical.

“I have a general recommendation that as far as China is concerned, we should emphasize our economic relations and to the extent that we can, transcend the matters between us,” dagdag pa ng lady solon. “He (Duterte) knows what he is doing.”

Inilabas ni Arroyo sa press conference ang isang premier na isinulat ni Atty. Estelito Mendoza kaugnay ng usapin ng West Philippine Sea.