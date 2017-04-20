Mahigit 19K OFWs napauwi mula sa Middle East sa Duterte admin—DOLE INQUIRER.net

TINATAYANG 19,201 stranded at undocumented na overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) mula sa Middle East ang nakabalik na sa Pilipinas mula nang umupo si Pangulong Duterte sa puwesto, ayon sa Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). Idinagdag ng DOLE na ito’y dahil na rin sa pinaigting na repatriation campaign para sa mga OFWs sa Middle East. “The repatriation is being undertaken under the Relief Assistance Program (RAP) of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), at a cost of close to P500 million from July 2016 to March this year,” sabi ng DOLE. Sinabi pa ng DOLE na karamihan ng napauwing mga OFWS ay mula sa Riyadh, Jeddah, at Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, na binigyan ng tulong pinansyal at ng livelihood assistance sa kanilang pagbabalik sa bansa. “Through our repatriation program, we manifest the government’s response to ensure the welfare and safety of our modern heroes and bring them back home to their families,” sabi ni Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III. Kamakailan, umabot sa 139 Pinoy ang nakauwi sa bansa matapos ang pagbisita ni Duterte sa Middle East.

