4 drug suspect patay, 5 dakip sa Bulacan By John Roson Bandera

Apat na drug suspect ang napatay at lima pa ang naaresto sa magkakahiwalay na buy-bust operation sa Bulacan Miyerkules ng gabi at Huwebes ng umaga, ayon sa pulisya. Napatay ang isang alyas “Bonad” at dalawang di pa kilalang kasabwat nang makipagbarilan sa mga operatiba sa Brgy. Daungan, Guiguinto, dakong alas-5:30 ng umaga Huwebes, sabi ni Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat, direktor ng Bulacan provincial police. Matapos makipag-transaksyon sa mga nagpanggap na “buyer,” sinubukang tumakas nina “Bonad” lulan ng mga motorsiklo, kaya tinugis ng mga operatiba, ani Caramat. Nang makorner sa isang “rough road,” pinaputukan ng mga suspek ang mga pulis, na kagyat namang gumanti, aniya. Narekober sa bangkay ng mga salarin ang dalawang kalibre-.38 baril, isang improvised shotgun, at bag na may mga sachet ng hinihinalang shabu, ayon kay Caramat. Bago ito, dakong alas-8:45 ng gabi Miyerkules, napatay ang isang alyas “Asbok” sa isa pang buy-bust sa Brgy. Longos, Pulilan. Natunugan ni “Asbok” na pulis ang mga katransaksyon kaya nagpaputok ng baril, kaya gumanti ang mga alagad ng batas, ani Caramat. Nakatakas ang isang kasabwat ni “Asbok” lulan ng motorsiklo, habang narekober sa pinangyarihan ang 10 sachet ng hinihinalang shabu, isang kalibre-.38 revolver na may apat na bala at dalawang basyo, isang cellphone at ang P500 buy-bust money, aniya. Samantala, mula Miyerkules ng gabi hanggang Huwebes ng umaga ay nadakip sa iba pang buy-bust operation sina Isagani Santos, ng Angat; David Yumang, ng San Miguel; Bryan Dela Cruz, ng Bulakan; Bryan Laya, ng San Miguel; at Gerry Belmonte, ng Plaridel.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.