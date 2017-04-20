P136M jackpot sa Sabado

Walang tumama sa P131.1 milyong jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto 6/55 sa bola noong Miyerkules ng gabi. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, inaasahang aabot sa P136 milyon ang jackpot prize sa Sabado. Walang tumaya sa winning number combination na 35-27-49-33-23-18 sa huling bola. Umabot sa P26.4 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa bolang ito. Nanalo naman ng tig-P110,350 ang 12 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numerong lumabas. Tig-P1,770 naman ang 597 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 14,375 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Grand Lotto ay binobola tuwing Lunes, Miyerkules, at Sabado.

