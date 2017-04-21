Jericho may bonggang regalo kay Bela By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

TUNGKOL naman sa kanyang personal life, wala pa ring balak si Bela Padilla na pumasok sa panibagong relasyon. Pero inamin niya na isa ang leading man niya sa pelikulang “Luck at First Sight” na si Jericho Rosales ang lagi niyang kausap noong maghiwalay sila ni Neil. “Lahat kasi nangyari habang nagsu-shooting kami kaya siya lagi ang nakakausap ko, at nakikita ko na ‘yung mukha niya, na parang eto na naman mag-o-open up na naman siya kasi ang bigat,” natatawang kuwento ng dalaga. Hirit na biro naman ni Echo habang nagpe-presscon, “Ang bigat! Napagod ako sa inyo! Akala ko masayang pelikula ito!” Pagpapatuloy pa ng aktres, isa sa mga nakatulong sa pagmu-move on niya sa break-up nila ni Neil ay ang panonood nila ni ni Echo ng Coldplay concert, “Nagkita kami doon kasama niya si Kim (Jones, asawa ng aktor) nilibre niya ako ng beer. Actually kung sinu-sino, marami akong friend na nanood ng Coldplay.” Nagpasalamat din si Bela kay Echo sa ibinigay nitong regalo sa kanya pagkatapos ng shooting nila para sa “Luck At First Sight”, isang vintage typewriter na matagal na raw niyang gusto dahil mahilig daw talaga siyang magsulat.

