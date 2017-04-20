Konsehal sa Nueva Ecija kinontra ang mga reklamo ni Kris, naglabas ng mga ebidensya

NUEVA Ecija councilor Renan Morales, the producer of Kris Aquino’s Trip Ni Kris, who was romantically linked with the Queen of Talk, broke his silence on the controversial revelation of Bimby’s mom.

Renan denied with seeming vehemence ang nasulat sa isang dyaryo na sinabi niyang “Kris is in love with me.”

“Never ko pong sinabi ‘yun ever at kahit po totoo man ito ay hindi po kayang sabihin ng konsensiya ko. It’s very inappropriate na magsabi ako ng ganitong mga bagay,” denial ni Renan sa isang video.

About naman sa flowers na sinasabing pinadala niya, this is what he said: “Si Ms. Kris naman normal na pinapadalhan ng flowers ng mga fans, ng producers niya. Kapag nagkasakit si Ms. Kris ay maraming dumadating sa kanya.

“So the moment na nagkaroon kami ng business, nagkaroon kami ng agreement, nagkaroon kami ng harmony, may relationship na na-build ‘yung the ultimate team at ‘yung grupo ni Ms. Kris. All out support kami. At open naman ito sa public kasi pino-post naman ito ni Ms. Kris.”

Sa “super used me in a sentence” na sinabi ni Kris, Renan commented, “Nagulat kami na merong ganong issue. Hindi ko alam kung talagang siya ang nagsabi nito. Actually, ako nagtataka ako kasi napakaganda ng relationship ng mom ko at ni Kris. Ang mommy ko sobrang naniniwala siya for the show.

“Kaya itong used me na sinasabi ni Ms. Kris, in general ba ito na nagamit siya? Of course, siyempre hinire namin siya professionally as an actress para i-feature ang magagandang lugar sa Philippines.

“I believe na sinabi niya iyon because of the fact na may mga tsismis na lumabas na nali-link kaming dalawa.”

Sa pasabog na revelation ni Kris na na-delay ng bayad sa kanya, inilabas ni Renan ang ilang resibo.

“Feb. 27, nagbayad po kami sa kanya and then March 30, 2017 nagbayad kami sa kanya. Full payment po ito. Kaya sa tingin ko hindi niya sinabi na nadi-delay kami ng bayad,” say niya.

About naman sa hindi pagkakasama ni Kris sa presscon ng show nila, ito ang paliwanag ni Renan, “Ilang times kaming nag-try na i-invite si Ms. Kris. Ilang times din kaming nagpalit-palit ng dates para lang i-accommodate si Ms. Kris kaya pinush na lang namin ‘yung press conference.

“Doon sa presscon, wala kaming sinabi doon kundi puro papuri lang kay Ms. Kris. Kailangan kasi namin si Ms. Kris so bakit namin siya aayawin doon? We are asking help from Ms. Kris kasi bago lang kami. Ang hinihiling talaga namin kay Ms. Kris is matulungan niya kami.”

Sa huling bahagi ng video ay nakisusap si Renan sa lahat ng media na, “Sana tulungan n’yo po kami na sana ‘yung totoo ang lumabas at maging pantay lang sana sa lahat ng nababalita.”