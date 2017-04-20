James sa 10th b-day ni Bimby: Andito lang ako lagi para sa ‘yo!

SA Instagram din binati ng Rain or Shine superstar na si James Yap ang kanyang anak na si Bimby na nag-celebrate ng kanyang 10th birthday kahapon.
Isang video clip ang ipinost ni James sa IG kung saan mapapanood ang ilang bonding moments nila ng anak. Nilagyan nito ito ng caption na: “Happy 10th birthday Bimb! Andito lang ako lagi para sa ‘yo. Kahit di man tayo magkita o magkasama araw araw, lagi mo tatandaan na papa loves you so much. I will always be with you to support and love you!”
Isang litrato rin nila ni Bimby ang ipinost ni Kris Aquino kahapon na may caption na: “10 years ago you came into this world- suddenly 1 human being made our lives brighter, funnier, happier, more inspiring, more gratifying, more colorful, and more meaningful. Everyday you bring us wisdom, adventure, optimism, and laughter. Most of all, for us you are LOVE personified. #happy10thbirthdayBimb!”
