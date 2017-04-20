Kim napa-omg nang makapanood ng NBA game: Pag si Lebron James pa, baka mahimatay na ‘ko! By Jun Nardo Bandera

TRENDING ang birthday ni Kim Chui sa Twitter kahapon. Sa mga post niya sa Instagram, nasa loob siya ng Oracle Arena para manood ng playoffs ng NBA games. Hanggang sa TV lang nakakapanood ng NBA games ang Chinita Princess kaya naman nang ma-experience niya ang moment na ‘yon, natupad na ang isa sa mga nasa bucket list niya. Sa caption niya sa photo, nagsabi siyang naging supporter siya ng Warriors kahit isang araw lang. Pero ibang player pala ang iniidolo niya. “OMG to the highest level!!! Warriors fan FOR A DAY! Paano pa kaya pag si Lebron James na yung nasa harap ko baka mahimatay nako sa courtside!!!! #playoffs2017 #game1.” Sa isa pang litrato ni Kim, kasama niya si Xian Lim at si Raffy Lopez na nagbigay sa kanila ng NBA tickets. “One for the books!” bahagi ng caption niya.

