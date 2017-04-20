Maymay certified recording artist na, idol na idol sina Sarah G at KZ Bandera

NATANGGAP na ni PBB Lucky Season 7 Big Winner Maymay Entrata ang isa sa pinakabonggang birthday gift ng Star Music at ABS-CBN para sa kanya. Magdiriwang ng kanyang 20th birthday ang dalaga sa May 6 at itinuturing niyang early birthday gift ang pagpirma niya ng kontrata sa Star Music. Yes, isa nang certified recording artist si Maymay na hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa rin niya mapaniwalaan. “Napaka-blessed ko po at binigyan nila ako ng opportunity para mai-share ko po iyong aking talento,” ani Maymay. Ayon sa dalaga, mapapakinggan sa kanyang debut album ang mga “bubblegum pop” songs na tiyak na magugustuhan ng kanyang mga kabataang fans. At siyempre, hindi mawawala sa album ang duet nila ng kanyang ka-loveteam na si Edward Barber. Idol na idol daw ni Maymay pagdating sa kantahan sina Sarah Geronimo at KZ Tandingan. Napaluha naman ang lola ni Maymay nang ma-interview ng ABS-CBN tungkol sa pagiging recording artist ng dalaga. Naalala niya raw kasi ang ilang mga taong nanlait noon sa apo, lalo na raw sa boses nito.

