Ika-2 kabit ni kilalang male star kinaibigan at binigyan pa ng cooking tips ng legal wife By Ronnie Carrasco III Bandera

HULA hoop: Matagal nang tinanggap ni legal wife ang pagkakaroon ng woman #2 at woman #3 ng kanyang husband kung saan nagkaanak din ito. Pero between women #2 and #3 ay mas nakagaanan ng loob ni legal wife ang huli. Sa katunayan, once too long ago ay nagtagpo ang dalawa. Hindi lang namin sure kung anu-ano ang kanilang mga napag-usapan pero siguradong may kaugnayan din ‘yan sa lalaking pareho nilang minahal. May pagkamataray pero civil na kabilin-bilinan ni legal wife sa kanyang karibal, may paboritong putahe raw ang kanilang common man na sana’y makuha nito ang recipe. Madali lang mahulaan ang iisang lalaki sa buhay ng tatlong kababaihan, na tiyak na hindi nagkita-kita kahapon sa isang mahalagang okasyon for obvious reason pero naroon for sure ang kani-kanilang mga anak.

