Duterte nag-alok ng tig-P1M sa 6 na wanted na Abu Sayyaf sa Bohol

NAG-ALOK si Pangulong Duterte tig-P1M pabuya sa anim na pinaghahanap na Abu Sayyaf na kabilang sa mga lumusob sa Bohol noong Abril 11.

“So, nandito ako just to warn everybody about the practice but ako naman, tutal hiningi nila talaga ‘to… my order to the police and to the lahat, and even to the civilians wherein they should do fight and kill, ang order ko is dead or alive,” sabi ni Duterte sa kanyang pagbisita sa Bohol matapos ang tangkang pagpasok ng Abu Sayyaf sa lalawigan.

Kasabay nito, nag-alok si Duterte ng tig-P1 milyon para mahuli ang nalalabing Abu Sayyaf.

“Kaya yung anim na… maybe scouring the safety nets kung saan sila maka-landing, I have a P1 million offer per person ako. Tip lang: bigay mo sa pulis pati sa military, no questions asked, we’ll not even give you names. Sabi mo lang kung saan sila then gobyerno na ang bahala,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Idinagdag ni Duterte na plano rin niyang armasan ang mga sibilyan.

“Well, I intend to also arm the civilians. And I will include the civilians. Kapag nakapatay ka na…you just go to the police and make the report and state your truth. Walang problema, I will take care of you. And pardon you for whatever case,” dagdag ni Duterte.