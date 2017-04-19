15 nalason sa birthday cake sa Masbate Inquirer

NALASON ang 15 katao, kabilang na ang 13 mga bata matapos kumain ng cake sa isang birthday party sa isang bahay sa Barangay Igang, Masbate noong Lunes.

Sinabi ni Dr. Severino Bajar, Masbate provincial health officer na iniimbestigahan na ang bakeshop na pinagbilhan ng cake dahilan para maospital ang 13 bata at dalawang iba pa.

“After two to four hours they have consumed the food, they vomited,” sabi ni Bajar.

Ginamot ang mga biktima sa provincial hospital at nakalabas kaninang umaga.

Hindi naman pinangalanan ni Bajar ang bakeshop at may-ari nito sa harap ng isinasagawang imbestigasyon ng Surveillance and Epidemiology Department ng lokal na pamahalaan ng Masbate.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.