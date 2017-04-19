NGCP tower binomba

Napinsala ang isang tore ng National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) nang bombahin ng mga di pa kilalang tao sa Aleosan, North Cotabato, Martes ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Sumabog ang isang improvised explosive device sa NGCP tower 68 sa Purok 4, Brgy. Pagangan, dakong alas-10:11, sabi ni Supt. Romeo Galgo, tagapagsalita ng Central Mindanao regional police. Napinsala ng pagsabog ang apat na column leg ng tore, sabi ni Galgo sa isang text message. Ang pambobomba ay gawa umano ng isang armadong grupo na namataan sa may tore bago ang pagsabog, aniya pa. Nagtungo sa pinangyarihan ang mga sundalo’t pulis nang malaman ang insidente, at nakatagpo ng mga metal fragment at pira-pirasong firing wire, ani Galgo. Nagsasagawa pa ng imbestigasyon ang mga lokal na awtoridad para malaman ang pagkakakilanlan at motibo ng mga salarin, aniya. Naganap ang pagsabog isang araw lang matapos sumambulat ang dalawang IED sa isang gasolinahan sa Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat, Lunes ng gabi. Matatandaan na anim katao, kabilang ang tatlong sundalo at tatlong pulis, ang nasugatan sa mga pagsabog sa Tacurong. Naganap ang mga pambobomba habang nasa pinakamataas na alerto ang pulisya’t militar sa Central Mindanao, dahil sa napaulat na planong pambobomba ng Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters sa rehiyon. (John Roson) – end –

