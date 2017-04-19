Mosyon ni Mrs. Binay ibinasura ng korte By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Hindi pinagbigyan ng Sandiganbayan Third Division si dating Makati City Mayor Elenita Binay na ipagpaliban ang pagdinig ng kasong graft nito. Sa ipinalabas na resolusyon ng korte, sinabi nito na itutuloy ang pagdinig ng kaso sa Mayo 16 at 17. Ayon sa korte hindi nagpalabas ang Korte Suprema ng injunction order upang hindi ituloy ang pagdinig. “The Court finds the urgent motion bereft of merit. Under Section 7, Rule 65 of the Rules of Court, the mere pendency of a special civil action for certiorari …does not ipso facto stay the proceedings therein unless a higher court issues a temporary restraining order or a writ of preliminary injunction,” saad ng desisyon. Si Binay, misis ni dating Vice President Jejomar Binay, ay nahaharap sa kaso kaugnay ng maanomalya umanong pagbili ng mga hospital equipment para sa Ospital ng Makati na nagkakahalaga ng P45 milyon mula 1998 hanggang 2001. Hiniling ni Binay sa korte na huwag ituloy ang pagdinig matapos na ibasura ang mosyon nito na ilipat sa ibang dibisyon ang pagdinig o mag-inhibit sa kaso si Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang, chair ng Third Division. Sinabi ni Binay sa kanyang mosyon na plano nitong maghain ng petition for certiorari sa SC upang kuwestyunin ang desisyon. At habang inihahanda niya ang isasampa sa SC nais niya na huwag ituloy ng Sandiganbayan ang pagdinig.

