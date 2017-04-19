Quantcast

Agusan del Norte nilindol

4:11 pm | Wednesday, April 19th, 2017

    agusan norte
Niyanig ng magnitude 4.4 na lindol ang Agusan del Norte kahapon.
    Ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology naramdaman ang lindol alas-12:26 ng tanghali. Ang sentro nito ay anim na kilometro sa silangan ng Jabonga at may lalim na limang kilometro.
    Nagdulot ito ng Intensity III paggalaw sa bayan ng Jabonga at Kitcharao,
    Intensity II naman sa Cabadbaran City, Remedios T. Romualdez at Tubay sa Agusan del Norte; San Francisco sa Surigao del Norte at Surigao City.
      Walang inaasahang aftershock sa pagyanig na ito ang Phivolcs.

