MTRCB bagsak sa matalinong panonood program By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Tatlo lamang sa 61 lugar na target ng Matalinong Panonood program ng Movies and Television Review and Classification Board noong 2016 ang napuntahan nito.

Kaya naman binigyan lamang ng Commission on Audit ng 4.92 porsyentong performance rating ang MTRCB.

Sa isinagawang performance audit ng COA, sinabi nito na ang 2016 draft plan ng MTRCB ay pumunta sa iba’t ibang probinsya para sa Matalinong Panonood program nito.

“However, out of the 61 areas, only three – Pangasinan, Bukidnon, and Ilocos Norte – representing 4.92 percent were covered in accordance to the draft plan. The MP Program was not held in areas included in the draft plan due to reasons such as time conflict with the resource person, no communication with the contact persons, and unpleasant weather,” saad ng COA.

Mayroon din umanong mga lugar na ilang beses binalikan ng MTRCB kahit na wala naman ito sa kanilang draft plan gaya ng Aklan na dalawang beses pinuntahan at Ateneo de Manila na walong beses pinuntahan.

Sa kabila ng konting napuntahan, nagastos ng MTRCB ang P3.27 milyong pondo nito sa P5.68 milyong budget para sa programa.

Layunin ng Matalinong Panonood program na mabigyan ng impormasyon ang mga manonood kaugnay ng kanilang mga pinapanood at ang kahalagahan ng klasipikasyon ng iba’t ibang palabas.

Sinabi ng MTRCB na nakapagsagawa ito ng 158 aktibidad sa ilalim ng Matalinong Panonood program pero ayon sa COA tatlong lugar lamang ang kanilang naabot.

“The places selected by the agency were not those which needed the program most. Hence, (the) information campaign could not have been effectively communicated to concerned areas,” saad ng COA.

