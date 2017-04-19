Gilas hirap sa schedule ng players, ensayo apektado – Coach Reyes

INAMIN ni national team head coach Chot Reyes na nahihirapan ang Gilas Pilipinas sa pagsisimula ng arawang ensayo para sa nalalapit na 2017 Seaba Championship na gaganapin sa Mayo.



“We were struggling. It’s hard to build any rhythm and cadence with this kind of schedule when some players are here and some players are not. We’re just relying on the players’ innate talent and resourcefulness. It is what it is. We just have to make sure we keep plugging away,” saad ni Reyes mula sa panayam ng Inquirer.net.



Pinatutungkulan ng 53-anyos na mentor ang kinahaharap na kumplikasyon sa schedule ng ibang miyembro ng training pool na sumasabay sa mga laro ng kasalukuyang PBA Commissioner’s Cup.



Labingpitong manlalaro lang ang dumalo sa unang araw ng ensayo ng Gilas Lunes ng gabi sa Kerry Sports Manila sa Taguig City kung saan huling dumating sina Terrence Romeo at Von Pessumal na nanggaling pa mula sa ensayo ng Globalport Batang Pier sa Mandaluyong City.

“The agreement with the PBA stipulates that their mother teams take precedence for now. And those who are playing in Wednesdays are excused on the day before and in the gameday itself, so those are the things that we just continue to work around,” dagdag pa ni Reyes na naghatid sa Gilas sa silver medal finish noong 2013 FIBA Asia Championship.



Tanggap at naiintindihan naman niya ang sitwasyong at ito ang isang bagay na hahanapan ng solusyon ng koponan.

Isa pang hamon para kay Reyes ay ang mga biglaang injuries ng mga manlalaro na balakid para maabot ang ‘ideal’ niyang training ng Gilas tulad na lang ng pagputok ng labi ni Alaska Aces star Calvin Abueva na natamo habang nasa five-on-five scrimmages ng koponan.

“I don’t know how much lighter we can get. We can’t avoid running to those injuries because we always run the risk of something like that to happen, but we hope it’s nothing serious,” sabi ni Reyes na five-time PBA Coach of the Year.

