4-0 start puntirya ng Beermen

Mga Laro Ngayon
(Cuneta Astrodome)
4:15 p.m. San Miguel
vs Mahindra
7 p.m. NLEX vs Ginebra
Team Standings: San Miguel Beer (3-0); Meralco (6-1); Alaska (4-1) TNT KaTropa (4-1); Barangay Ginebra (2-1); Star (4-2); Rain Or Shine (4-2); Phoenix (2-4); GlobalPort (1-4); Mahindra (1-5); Blackwater (1-5); NLEX (0-6)
MAPANATILI ang natatanging malinis na kartada sa torneyo ang asam ng San Miguel Beemen sa pagsagupa sa nangungulelat na Mahindra sa pagpapatuloy ng PBA Commissioner’s Cup ngayon sa Cuneta Astrodome, Pasay City.
Matapos na magkampeon sa Philippine Cup ay binuksan ng Beermen ang kasalukuyang torneyo sa pagtuhog ng tatlong panalo.
Ang Floodbusters naman ay tila hirap makaarangakada sa torneyo at minsan lamang itong nagwagi sa unang anim na laro.
Magtatapat ganap na 4:15 ng hapon ang Beermen at Floodbusters bago sundan ng salpukan ng Barangay Ginebra at NLEX ganap na alas-7 ng gabi.
Bagaman mahina ang kalaban ay ayaw maging kumpiyansa ni Beermen coach Leo Austria sa pagsagupa nito sa Floodbusters.
“We cannot relax against them, plain and simple,” sabi ni Austria, na huling binigo ang Star Hotshots noong Linggo, 103-97, bago ang Phoenix Fuel Masters 110-88, at Meralco, 99-92.
“They (Floodbusters) practically have nothing to lose and everything to gain kaya hindi p’wedeng magpabaya sa laro.”
Hangad naman ng Gin Kings na manatili sa ikaapat na puwesto sa maigsing torneyo habang puntirya ng Road Warriors na makopo ang kauna-unahang panalo sa torneyo.
“NLEX is incredibly scary. They’ve yet to win a game, but they have been in every game they have played, including leading TNT by 29 points,” sabi ni Ginebra coach Tim Cone. —Angelito Oredo
