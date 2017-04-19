Boy Abunda tutok pa rin sa kalusugan ng nanay; naluha nang makaharap ang mga gurong pinoy By Julie Bonifacio Bandera

SPEAKING of awards, win na naman ang King of Talk na si Boy Abunda ng special citation para sa Private Conversations With Boy Abunda bilang Best Public Affairs Program sa 2017 Platinum Stallion Media Awards. In fairness, worth watching ang Private Conversations kahit na super late na itong napapalabas sa ABS-CBN every Saturday. Gusto namin ang pagbabagong-bihis sa ilang portion ng show specially ‘yung pag-i-inject nila ng portion kung saan nagsasalita ‘yung bawat guest sa harap ng audience. Nagustuhan namin ‘yung episode kung saan pinag-usapan nila ang tungkol sa modern approach of teaching at kung gaano kahuhusay ng mga teacher na guest nila for that episode, napahanga talaga kami sa kanila. Sa umpisa pa lang ay hindi na napigilan ni Kuya Boy ang ma-teary-eyed dahil super malapit sa puso niya ang mga guro. Naging guro rin kasi ang kanyang ina na si Nanay Lesing for 42 years, 11 months and two days. Naluha pa si Kuya Boy nang banggitin niya na nasa magandang kalagayan ang kalusugan ni Nanay Lesing nitong mga nakaraang buwan. Kaya naman super tutok si Kuya Boy sa pagbabantay sa kanyang butihing ina nitong mga nakaraang panahon.

