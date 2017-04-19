G-Force dancer ang BF ni Paolo, di naman daw kagwapuhan

DANCER pala ang guy na sinasabing nagpapasaya sa buhay ni Paolo Ballesteros, si Roland Ochoa Anog.

Tama ang isang guy na nag-comment sa isang online portal, may kaparehong ring si Roland kay Paolo kaya naman nag-one-plus-one ang netizens and thought they are a couple.

Naka-private ang Instagram account pero puwede mong i-follow si Roland sa kanyang Facebook account.

Kaya namin nasabing dancer si Roland ay dahil may isang post siya kung saan ito ang caption: “Thank you Barangay Molino IV for choosing me to be one of your judges in your dance competition. #toGodbetheglory.”

In another post na poster naman, isang dance workshop ang kanyang ipino-promote sa Facebook.

Apparently, member ng G-Force itong si Roland.

Maingat si Roland dahil wala silang photo na magkasama ni Paolo sa anumang Facebook post niya.

But we noticed that in the photos that we saw sa kanyang Facebook account ay dalawang beses nag-post ng heart emoji itong si Paolo. ‘Yung isang selfie ni Roland ay binigyan niya ng isang heart at ‘yung isa naman ay tatlong heart ang kanyang ibinigay.

Paolo has not addressed his rumoured romance with Roland sa kanyang Twitter account. Although marami ang disappointed, mas marami ang na-happy sa revelation ni Paolo.

“Yep!! Kita yang ring sa wednesday post ni roland sa fb. #LoveWins.”

“Wow Congrats Pao!! Stay happy & inlove.”

“So happy for Paolo but saw the guy’s FB. Pao can do better. Naiimagine ko sa kanya hot foreigner. Hehe. But as long as he’s happy, I’m happy for him.”

Sey naman ng ilang bashers di naman daw kagwapuhan ang guy at di raw sila bagay ni Pao.