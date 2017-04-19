Eula matatag ang relasyon kay Rocky Salumbides; 9 years nang magdyowa By Jun Nardo Bandera

IPINAGMALAKI ni Eula Valdez sa kanyang Instagram account ang relasyon nila ng aktor-model na si Rocky Salumbides na going nine years na ngayon. Sweet na sweet pa silang magkayakap sa photo nila together. Pagdating kasi sa personal life, never naging bukas na bukas si Eula. Hindi naman niya idinidenay si Rocky pero ‘yung ibalandra ang mga litrato nila sa social media na magkasama eh, bihira niyang gawin. Biro tuloy ng isa niyang follower, kapareho rin niya si Paolo Ballesteros. Magkamag-anak kasi ang dalawa. Sa pinagkaguluhang post ni Paolo sa IG account niya sa mamahaling singsing, proud rin siyang ipaalam ang pagkakaroon ng relasyon. Hindi naman sagabal ang lovelife sa career ni Eula. Tuloy pa rin ang taping niya sa GMA telefantasya na Encantadia.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.