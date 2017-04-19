Cacai nagbilad din ng hubad na katawan: Mas naging confident ako dahil sa mga bully na ‘yan!

WALANG paki ang komedyanang si Cacai Bautista kung laitin o bastusin man siya ng mga bashers dahil sa pagsusuot niya ng two-piece bikini habang nagpapakaligaya sa beach.

Hanggang ngayon ay patuloy pa rin ang kampanya ni Cacai kontra cyberbullying at body-shaming.

Maraming beses nang nabiktima ng mga bully at haters sa social media ang singer-actress, pero aniya, walang makakapigil sa kanya sa pagpo-post ng kanyang mga litrato sa Instagram, lalo na ang kanyang mga “sexy photos”.

Muling nakatikim ng panlalait si Cacai nang ipost niya sa IG ang mga bikini photos niya na kuha sa isang beach resort last Holy Week.

Nilagyan niya ito ng caption na: “YES. Bullying gave me so much confidence. If I can, You can. You don’t have to please everyone, You just have to love yourself in order to please all those deserving of your Love, trust, respect and affection.

“And If this post would hurt you, then stop hurting yourself – start appreciating who you are.”