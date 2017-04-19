Valeen gaganap na Bathalumang Haliya sa Enca Bandera

FINALLY, the long wait is over! Ipinakilala na ang isa pa sa mga bagong karakter sa fantaserye ng GMA 7 na Encantadia. Hindi ang palangiti at halakhak na si Valeen Montenegro ng Bubble Gang at Sunday PinaSaya ang nasaksihan ng mga manonood sa Encantadia last week dahil ibang-iba naman ang ipakikita niya ngayon sa kanyang mga tagasuporta. Si Valeen ang gumaganap sa bagong karakter ng GMA series na si Bathalumang Haliya. Si Haliya ang bathaluman ng dalawang buwan na inaasahan nina Cassiopeia (Solenn Heussaff) at Emre (Zoren Legaspi) na tutulong sa kanila. Maraming Encantadiks ang natuwa nang malaman nilang ang Kapuso sexy actress ang napili ng produksyon upang gumanap sa nasabing karakter. Ayon sa kanila, maganda ang pagkaka-portray ng dalaga sa nasabing role dahil bumagay din ito sa aura at ganda niya. Lalo tuloy naging kaabang-abang ang susunod na mga kaganapan sa Kapuso telefantasya dahil since last week, puzzled pa rin ang mga manonood kung sino na talaga ang makakatulong sa mga diwata na sugpuin ang mga Etherian at palayain ang Devas. Siguradong mas magiging exciting na naman ang inyong weeknights sa mga bagong pasabog ng Encantadia pagkatapos ng 24 Oras sa GMA Telebabad.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.