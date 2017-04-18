Smart Basketball Camp lalarga

ISASAGAWA ng Smart, sa pakikipagtulungan nito sa City Hoops, ang Smart Basketball Camp simula sa Miyerkules sa Gold’s Gym sa Sheridan, Pioneer sa Mandaluyong City.
Asam ipalaganap ang adhikain na “Play Better, Play Smart,” ang training camp ay hinati sa dalawang age group na una ang 9 hanggang 13 anyos at ang 14 hanggang 18 anyos para sa boys at girls division na nagnanais na lalo pang mas mapahusay ang kanilang laro.
Sina Jay Salvador at Homer Bautista ang magsasagawa ng training camp kung saan dadalo rin ang dating Gilas Pilipinas coach at kasalukuyang Ateneo Blue Eagles coach na si Tab Baldwin at ang mga pangunahing manlalaro ng Blue Eagles na sina Thirdy Ravena at Aaron Black.
“Smart will hold a basketball camp like never before as part of Smart’s vision of promoting the game of basketball,” sabi ni Smart Sports chief Christopher “Epok” Quimpo.
Matapos ang unang araw ay sunod na isasagawa ang mga training sessions sa Abril 21, 24, 26 at 28 at Mayo 2, 3 at 5 ganap na alas-9 ng umaga hanggang sa alas-12 ng tanghali.
Maliban sa pagpapahusay ng kanilang skills at game techniques, awtomatiko rin na makakakuha ang mga kalahok ng Smart LTE pocket wifi, Smart jersey, basketball at authentic Gilas Pilipinas bag. Ang registration fee ay P2,000.
Ang mga interesado ay maaaring kausapin sina Pivie Nadal sa 0929-34332738 at Homer Bautista sa 0908-1565594.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94