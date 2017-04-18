Smart Basketball Camp lalarga

ISASAGAWA ng Smart, sa pakikipagtulungan nito sa City Hoops, ang Smart Basketball Camp simula sa Miyerkules sa Gold’s Gym sa Sheridan, Pioneer sa Mandaluyong City.

Asam ipalaganap ang adhikain na “Play Better, Play Smart,” ang training camp ay hinati sa dalawang age group na una ang 9 hanggang 13 anyos at ang 14 hanggang 18 anyos para sa boys at girls division na nagnanais na lalo pang mas mapahusay ang kanilang laro.

Sina Jay Salvador at Homer Bautista ang magsasagawa ng training camp kung saan dadalo rin ang dating Gilas Pilipinas coach at kasalukuyang Ateneo Blue Eagles coach na si Tab Baldwin at ang mga pangunahing manlalaro ng Blue Eagles na sina Thirdy Ravena at Aaron Black.

“Smart will hold a basketball camp like never before as part of Smart’s vision of promoting the game of basketball,” sabi ni Smart Sports chief Christopher “Epok” Quimpo.

Matapos ang unang araw ay sunod na isasagawa ang mga training sessions sa Abril 21, 24, 26 at 28 at Mayo 2, 3 at 5 ganap na alas-9 ng umaga hanggang sa alas-12 ng tanghali.

Maliban sa pagpapahusay ng kanilang skills at game techniques, awtomatiko rin na makakakuha ang mga kalahok ng Smart LTE pocket wifi, Smart jersey, basketball at authentic Gilas Pilipinas bag. Ang registration fee ay P2,000.

Ang mga interesado ay maaaring kausapin sina Pivie Nadal sa 0929-34332738 at Homer Bautista sa 0908-1565594.