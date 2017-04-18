Bulacan mayor nakipagbalikan na kay Ara Mina?

SAW a photo of Ara Mina, Bulacan Mayor Patrick Meneses, Macky Mathay, Sunshine Cruz and Baby Mandy.
A lot were surprised to see Ara and Patrick together. This prompted one netizen to ask, “Nagkabalikan na si Ara at Patrick?”
One guy retorted, “I saw some of their pictures on IG. They’re back together na daw. I’m so happy! They look very beautiful together. I feel so positive about them though I’m not Ara Mina’s fan. So cute din ni Amanda:) Love love love (Kris Aquino version).”
May isa naman na humanga kay Ara and said, “I’m not ara’s fan too pero i like her coz she seems to be a very kind-hearted person. Mahal na mahal nya family nya.”
