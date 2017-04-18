Anak ni Roi Vinzon pasok sa The Voice Teens, pinili si Bamboo By Ervin Santiago Bandera

PROUD na proud ang veteran action star na si Roy Vinzon sa kanyang dalagang anak na si Isabela Vinzon matapos itong makapasok sa Blind Auditions sa pagsisimula ng The Voice Teens last Sunday. Sina coach Bamboo at coach Sharon ang umikot para kay Isabela matapos niyang kantahin ang “Feeling Good” ni Nina Simone. Si Bamboo ang napili ng dalaga bilang coach niya. “Sinabi mo nga when you were speaking, gusto mo, ibang path. Ako, it’s what I love to do, it’s what I am. I have chosen nothing but music,” ang pagkumbinse ng rock icon sa anak ni Roi.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.