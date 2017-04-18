Willie Cruz pumanaw na; OPM icons nagbigay-pugay…nakiramay

NAGLULUKSA ngayon ang industriya ng musika dahil sa pagpanaw ng award-winning Filipino composer na si Willy Cruz o Wilfredo Buencamino Cruz sa totoong buhay.

Sumakabilang-buhay ang beteranong kompositor bandang ala-1 ng madaling-araw kahapon. Siya ay 70 years old. Habang sinusulat namin ang balitang ito ay hindi pa naglalabas ng official statement ang pamilya ng premyadong composer sa naging sanhi ng kanyang pagkamatay.

Ang mga kantang nilikha ni Willy Cruz ay talagang tumatak sa isip at puso ng mga Pinoy dahil karamihan sa mga ito ay ginamit na theme song sa napakaraming pelikula ng mga sikat na celebrities sa bansa, kabilang na riyan sina Megastar Sharon Cuneta at Superstar Nora Aunor.

Nag-compose rin siya ng mga jingle para sa mga TV commercial noong dekada ‘70. Nagwagi naman ang batikang composer ng 1st Prize sa World Popular Song Festival para sa kanyang kantang “Araw-Araw Gabi-Gabi” noong 1975.

Ilan sa mga classic songs na kanyang isinulat ay ang “Bituing Walang Ningning,” “Pangarap Na Bituin,” “Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas,” “Sana Maulit Muli,” “Init Sa Magdamag,” “Sana’y Maghintay Ang Walang Hanggan” at marami pang iba.

Ilan sa mga OPM icons ang nagpaabot ng kanilang pakikiramay sa pagpanaw ng music icon sa Pilipinas.

Tweet ni Lea Salonga, “Rest in God’s loving arms, Willy Cruz. You have left such a legacy of amazing music to remember you by.”

“RIP Mr. Willy Cruz. Ty for the wonderful music that you have created for the Filipinos,” ayon naman kay Ogie Alcasid.

Tweet naman ni Jed Madela, “RIP Willy Cruz… I may have not met you or worked with you but your songs were part of our lives.”