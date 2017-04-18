Megan, Mikael nagpakaligaya sa ‘paraiso’ noong Semana Santa By Jun Nardo Bandera

PARAISO para kay Megan Young ang pinasyalan nilang lugar sa Maldives. Lalo pang naging kulay-rosas ang paligid niya dahil kasama sa bakasyon ang boyfriend na si Mikael Daez. Matapang na inilantad ng former Miss World ang kaseksihan niya sa photos na ipinost niya sa kanyang Instagram account. Gusto niya kasing maging tan ang kulay ng kanyang balat kaya talagang nagbilad siya sa napakagandang beach resort. “Paradise indeed!” bahagi ng caption ni Megan sa kanyang litrato. Pagbalik niya sa bansa, labanan naman sila ng paseksihan ni Ai Ai delas Alas sa movie nilang “Our Mighty Yaya” ng Regal Entertainment. Payat-payatan na si Ai Ai ngayon dahil sa pagkain ng organic food.

Pero ipaubaya pa rin kaya ni Ai Ai kay Megan ang ganda? Ha! Ha! Ha!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.