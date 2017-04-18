Relasyong Janine-Rayver mas bumongga dahil sa ‘IG serye’ By Jun Nardo Bandera

“IG serye” ang tawag ng fans ni Janine Gutierrez sa “sagutan” nila ni Rayver Cruz. Pinost ng isang fan ng Kapuso actress ang sagutan nila sa Instagram. In fairness, may kinilig naman sa mini-harutan ng dalawa. Eh, sa isang interview kay Lotlot de Leon, ina ni Janine, aprubado naman sa kanya si Rayver at pinuri pa nga nito ang kabaitan ng aktor. After Elmo Magalona, wala pang naging kapalit sa puso ni Janine ang aktor. Mula sa Kapuso ay lumipat si Elmo sa kabilang network. Ano kaya kung mula naman sa Kapamilya at lumipat si Rayver sa Kapuso? May chance! Ha! Ha! Ha!

