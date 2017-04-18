Sanya gustong matikman ng mga barako Bandera

SANYA GUSTONG MATIKMAN NG MGA BARAKO; SEXY DAW PERO DI BASTUSINSPEAKING of Sanya Lopez, in fairness, parami na rin nang parami ang mga lalaking nagpapantasya sa kaseksihan ng Kapuso actress. Talagang ini-stalk ngayon ng mga kalalakihan ang Instagram account ni Sanya para makita ang mga sexy photos ng Kapuso star. Sabi nga ng isang netizen na naglalaway kay Sanya, sana raw after ng Encantadia ay mabigyan na ng sariling teleserye ang dalaga kung saan mas maipapakita nito ang kanyang galing sa akting at ang kanyang kaseksihan. Isang barakong kapitbahay naman namin ang nagsabing, “Ibang klase kasi ang dating ni Sanya, sexy siya pero hindi bastusin. Nakakainggit nga si Rocco (Nacino), e! Kung bibigyan ako ng chance, gusto ko siyang tikman! Ha-hahahaha! Joke! Sige kahit date na lang, gusto ko lang talaga siyang makita nang personal!”

