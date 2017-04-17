Ilocos Norte niyanig ng magnitude 4.4 lindol By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Niyanig ng lindol na may lakas na magnitude 4.4 ang Ilocos Norte kaninang umaga.

Ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology naramdaman ang lindol alas-7:28 ng umaga at ang sent nito ay natunton 45 kilometro sa kanluran ng Pagudpud at may lalim na 33 kilometro.

Naramdaman ng mga instrumento ng Phivolcs ang Intensity II sa Claveria, Cagayan. At Intensity I naman sa Laoag city at Pasuquin sa Ilocos Norte.

Walang inaasahang aftershock ang Phivolcs sa pagyanig na ito.

