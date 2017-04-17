Duwelo sa birthday party: 1 patay, 1 sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Patay ang isang lalaki at sugatan ang isa pa nang mag-duwelo sa isang birthday party sa San Carlos City, Pangasinan, Linggo ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Ikinasawi ni Samuel Deocaris, 52, ang dalawang tama ng bala sa dibdib habang ang nakalabang si Virgilio Padilla, 54, ay nagtamo ng tama sa kaliwang hita, ayon sa ulat ng Pangasinan provincial police. Bago ang barilan, nag-iinuman sina Deocaris, Padilla, at iba pang tao sa bahay ng may birthday na si Daniel Briones sa Brgy. Ano dakong alas-8:50. Sa di pa malamang dahilan ay umalis sa inuman si Padilla at makaraan ang ilang minuto’y bumalik na may dala nang baril, at kinumpronta si Deocaris. Armado rin si Deocaris noon kaya nagbarilan ang dalawa, ayon sa pulisya. Dinala pa sina Deocaris at Padilla sa Pangasinan Provincial Hospital, pero binawian ng buhay ang una habang nilulunasan. Narekober sa crime scene ang dalawang slug at tatlong basyo ng kalibre-.45 pistola at tatlong basyo ng kalibre-.9mm pistola, pero di natagpuan ang mga baril. Pinaniniwalaan na dati nang may alitan sina Deocaris at Padilla, at naungkat ito nang sila’y dumalo sa birthday party.

