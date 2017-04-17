5 sa 10 Pinoy linggo-linggo nagsisimba By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Halos lima sa bawat 10 Filipino ang nagsisimba o sumasamba linggo-linggo, ayon sa survey ng Social Weather Stations.

Sa First Quarter survey ng SWS, nagsabi ang 48 porsyento ng mga respondent na sila ay nagsisimba linggo-linggo.

Mas mataas ito sa naitala noong 2016 (47 porsyento), 2015 (39 porsyento) at 2014 (39 porsyento).

Ayon naman sa 34 porsyento, sila ay nagsisimba kada buwan, mas mababa ng isang porsyento sa naitala noong 2016.

Ilang beses isang taon o isang beses kada taon naman ang sagot ng 17 porsyento na kapareho ng naitala noong 2016.

Hindi naman nagsisimba ang 0.4 porsyento na katulad ng nairekord noong 2016.

Nagsabi naman ang 85 porsyento na importante para sa kanila ang relihiyon (78 porsyento na talagang importante at 7 porsyentong medyo importante samantalang 15 porsyento ang nagsabi na hindi (2 porsyento na talagang hindi importante at 14 porsyento na hindi gaanong importante).

Noong Disyembre 2016, ang nagsabi na importante ay 90 porsyento at ang hindi ay siyam na porsyento.

Ang survey at ginawa mula Marso 25-28 at kinuha ang opinyon ng 1,200 respondents.

