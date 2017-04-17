Jinggoy pinayagang pumunta sa bday ni Erap By John Roson Bandera

Pinayagan ng Sandiganbayan Fifth Division si dating Sen. Jinggoy Estrada na makadalo sa pagdiriwang ng ika-80 kaarawan ng kanyang amang si dating Pangulo at ngayon ay Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada.

Pero hindi ibinigay ng korte ang nais ng dating senador na makalabas na sa Abril 18 kahit ang kaarawan ng kanyang ama ay sa 19 pa.

Sa halip si Estrada ay pinayagan na makalabas ng Philippine National Police Custodial Center mula 5 ng hapon hanggang 11 ng gabi lamang.

“He shall be transported to the Manila Hotel and to no other place, on the aforementioned date, not earlier than one hour before the appointed time and shall leave for his detention cell at Camp Crame not later than 11 pm on April 19, 2017,” saad ng desisyon.

Sa kayang mosyon, hiniling ni Estrada na makalabas ng kulungan sa Abril 18 at bumalik ng Abril 19.

Ang PNP ang naatasan na magbigay ng seguridad kay Estrada at iginiit ang pagbabawal na makagamit ito ng communication o electron gadgets. Bawal din na makapanayam ito ng media.

Ang lahat ng gastos sa paglabas ay babayaran ni Estrada.

