Bangkang papunta sa Hundred Islands nagliyab: 6 sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Anim katao ang nasugatan nang magliyab ang isang bangkang patungo sa Hundred Islands national park ng Alaminos City, Pangasinan, Linggo ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Nagtamo ng paso sa iba-ibang bahagi ng katawan ang anim, na pawang mga pasahero ng M/Bca Allan-7, ang ayon sa ulat ng Pangasinan provincial police. Nagliyab ang naturang bangka sa bahagi ng dagat na malapit sa Sitio Inansuana, Brgy. Lucap, dakong alas-7. Tinitimon noon ni Arnold Aglibot ang Allan-7 patungo sa Hundred Islands dala ang 13 pasahero, ayon sa ulat. Lumabas sa imbestigasyon na nag-overheat ang makina at umabot ang init sa galon ng gasolina, na itinabi dito ng anak ni Aglibot, kaya nagliyab ang bangka, ayon sa pulisya. Sinagip ng isa pang bangka ang mga sakay ng Allan-7. Nang madala sa pampang ay itinakbo ang mga sugatan sa Alaminos Doctors Hospital. Iniimbestigahan na rin ng Coast Guard at Alaminos City Tourism Office ang insidente, ayon sa pulisya.

