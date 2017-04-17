Duterte nanalo bilang ‘most influential’ sa online poll ng TIME Magazine INQUIRER.net

NANALO si Pangulong Duterte bilang ‘most influential’ sa online poll ng TIME Magazine’ para taunang nitong ‘100 most influential people’ sa buong mundo. Nakakuha si Duterte ng limang porsiyento sa kabuuang “yes” na boto, kung saan tinanong ang mga mambabasa nito kung sino sa mga personalidad na tingin nila ay dapat makasama TIME 100 list ngayong taon. Nagsara ang botohan noong Linggo ng gabi(oras sa Amerika). Sumunod naman kay Duterte sina Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Pope Francis, Microsoft founder Bill Gates at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, na nakakuha ng tig-3 porsiyento na botong “yes”. Nanguna si US Senator Bernie Sanders at Russian President Vladimir Putin sa botohan noong 2016 at 2015, ayon sa pagkakasunod. Ihahayag ang opisyal na TIME 100 list sa Abril 20. Pipiliin ng mga editor ng TIME ang mga paparangalan.

