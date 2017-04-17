Mocha pinagalitan ng babaeng muslim dahil sa abaya: Wala kang karapatang magsuot niyan!

“SORRY po madam. All delegates are required to wear this. Again I am sorry.”

That was Mocha Something’s retort to one Muslim woman who berated her for wearing an abaya.

“What you‘re wearing is a sacred for us; learning abt u, you’re a famous fake news n porn star, etc in Philippines; you’re not worth to wear it,” said the Muslim woman.

Comments on Mocha’s apology were varied.

“Aray!!! Mocha marunong ka rin pala mag sorry,” said one guy.

“Day, sarcasam yung sagot ni Mocha,” one guy retorted.

“Baks sarcasm yan no! di mo nga maintindihan kung bakit nagalit ung muslim eh sa saudi required lahat ng babae na magsuot ng ganyan kahit hindi muslim. maintindihan mo pa na nagagalit if ung kita lang ang mata ang ginawa ni mocha,” echoed another fan.

“Respecting the laws and tradition nga yan. Dangan kasi, hindi na sya nag selfie, yun ang point. It’s flaunting the abaya and hijab as a fashion statement, knowing full well she is not Islamic, the commenter got offended, and let’s face it, mocha just wanted to show off,” mataray naman na comment ng isa pa.