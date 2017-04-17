Meteor Garden magkakaroon ng bagong version para sa mga millennial

GOOD news para sa lahat ng mga die hard fans ng Taiwanese series na Meteor Garden na isa sa mga kinahumalingan ng mga Pinoy mahigit 16 taon na ang nakararaan.

Sino nga ba ang makakalimot sa mga iconic characters ng MG na sina Dao Ming Si, San Chai, Hua Ze Lei, Xi Men at Mei Zuo? And yes, balitang magkakaroon na ito ng bagong version para sa mga millennials.

Sa ulat ng The Straits Times, kinumpirma na raw ng creator ng Meteor Garden na si Angie Chai (via Weibo) na very soon ay sisimulan nang gawin ang new version ng Meteor Garden.

Ito’y matapos ding mag-post ang lead actress ng series na si Barbie Hsu sa kanyang social media account tungkol sa sorpresang inihahanda ng produksyon para sa anniversary ng Meteor Garden.

“On April 12, 2001, 16 years ago, Meteor Garden premiered and it was the beginning of a beautiful dream… Yes! Meteor Garden is being remade! An all-new Meteor Garden belonging to your youth!” ang pinost ng MG producer.

The producer added that they, “May use new people, idols or serious actors. Everyone is welcome to offer candidates.” Kasama rin sa plano kung posibleng magkaroon ng special appearance ang original cast members ng show, ang grupong F4 na kinabibilangan nina Jerry Yan, Vic Zhou, Ken Zhu at Van Ness Wu, at si Barbie nga.