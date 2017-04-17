Eugene ninamnam ang mga sandaling kapiling ang BF na foreigner sa Japan By Ambet Nabus Bandera

TAHIMIK pero masaya ang bakasyon ni Eugene Domingo sa Japan kasama ang kanyang foreigner boyfriend. Simula kasi nang mag-anunsyo ang magaling na komedyante na nais na niyang tiyakin ang kanyang future sa nakilalang foreigner BF, ninanamnam nga ng komedyana ang bawat sandali na magkasama sila. Talaga raw sinulit ng award-winning actress ang bawat segundo with her dyowa. Pero dahil sikat nga si Uge, hindi raw maiiwasang mayroong makakilala sa kanila sa Japan. Very giving naman daw sa oras ang BF nito, pero kapag daw dumadami na ang gustong magpa-selfie kay Uge, sumesenyas na raw itong tatabi muna siya o siya na itong kukuha ng picture. Well, wish nga nating ito na sana ang maging forever ni Uge.

