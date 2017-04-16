Paolo Ballesteros nag-out na; engaged na nga ba? By Ervin Santiago Bandera

USAP-USAPAN sa social media kahapon ang nakakaintrigang litrato sa Instagram na ipinost ng TV host-actor na si Paolo Ballesteros. Makikita sa photo ang magkahawak na kamay ng dalawang tao na may suot na magkaparehong singsing na tila engagement o wedding ring. Nilagyan pa ito ni Paolo ng caption na: “And I Love You” with heart and rainbow emoticons. At dahil wala namang ibang detalye na inilagay ang Eat Bulaga host, sari-saring espekulasyon ang ibinigay ng kanyang IG followers. Nagdebate rin ang ilang netizens kung babae ba o lalaki ang kahawak-kamay ni Paolo o kung ang kamay nga ba ng TV host ang nasa larawan. Pero ayon sa isang IG follower ni Paolo, hindi kaya ang taong naka-tag sa post ang nasa litrato – isang certain “r.a.0606″ na kapag pinindot mo ang pangalan ay lalabas ang profile ng isang Roland Ochoa Anog? Isa namang netizen ang nagsabi na anniversary photo raw ito ni Paolo at ng kanyang karelasyon na matagal nang inililihim ng binata. Napakaraming nagtanong kay Paolo kung sino nga ba ang taong nasa litrato at kung kasal na ba siya o engaged na, pero tila hindi pa handa ang TV host-comedian na i-share sa publiko ang tunay na kuwento sa likod ng kanyang IG post.

