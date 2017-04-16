Rhap Salazar, Gino Torres wagi sa 1st TOFARM Songwriting Competition

BONGGA ang naganap na TOFARM Songwriting Competition finals night kamakailan sa Samsung Hall, SM Aura.

Talagang ginastusan ang production nito plus the fact na puro award-winning ang mga umupong hurado sa nasabing kumpetisyon na may temang “Planting Seeds Of Change.”

Ang composer na si Gino Torres ang tinanghal na grand winner sa kauna-unahang ToFarm Songwriting contest with his entry “Binhi Ng Pagbabago”. Nakapag-uwi siya ng P300,0000 casg prize at special Award mula Landbank na P50,000.

Ang young singer na si Rhap Salazar ang nag-interpret ng “Binhi Ng Pagbabago” na umani talaga ng papuri mula sa mga hurado at maging sa mga nanonood sa musical event.

Si Edwin Marollano ang nakakuha ng second prize na nag-compose ng “Magtatanim Ako” at inawit ni Toto Sorioso. Nakakuha si Marollano ng P200,000 cash prize. Ang kantang “Magtanim Ng Bago” naman ang nagwagi ng third prize mula sa komposisyon ni LJ Manzano na inawit nina Paolo at Miguel Guico at Boboi Gracela. Nakapag-uwi naman si LJ ng P100,000 cash price.

“We were very happy with the turnout of the first TOFARM Songwriting Competition,” ang pahayag ni TOFARM Chief Advocate, Dr. Milagros How na siya ring nasa likod ng TOFARM Film Festival. Dugtong pa niya, “All the songwriters did a commendable job connecting the concept of farming with music using different genres.”

Ang ToFarm Songwriting Competition ay binuo para bigyang pagkilala at rekognisyon ang effort at valuable contribution ng mga Filipino farmer at fisherfolk ng bansa.

At para kay Dr. How, sila ang mga modern day unsung heroes na ang istorya ng mga buhay ay maaaring ibahagi sa pamamagitan ng mas madaling maintindihan ng madla.

“Music is a universal language and is a very effective and powerful platform to convey a particular message. Through this competition, we hope that more people can appreciate and lrarn from the lives of our farmers,” ayon pa kay Dr. How.

Nagsilbing hurado naman sa kompetisyon sina Joey Ayala, Jun de Leon, Bituin Escalante, Ebe Dancel at Noel Cabangon. Ang unang TOFARM Songwriting Competition ay suportado ng Land Bank of the Philippines, Net25 at Pinas FM 95.5.