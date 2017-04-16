Anak ni Gary V kinawawa ng bashers; pati si Sam Concepcion dinamay

NA-BASH nang husto ang singer na si Kiana Valenciano.

Ang harsh ng comment ng isang “@maria_corazon117 sa anak ni Gary Valenciano which she posted on her social media account.

“Hoy @kianavee OA ka masyado. Kala mo ba interesado kami jan sa ‘dasheno’ song mo? Ang panget promise. Feeling mo sikat ka na nyan?

“Lumayo-layo ka kay @nadzlustre at @jaye.wolf kuha mo? Dun ka sa boyfriend mong jologs @samconcepcion. Maligo ka muna oy bago hangout sa kanila jadine, sa totoo lang di bagay sayo maghangout sa kanila. Pasikat ka masyado. Di naman pretty.”

Kaloka ang hanash ng basher, ‘di ba?

“Cyber bullying, or bullying in any form for that matter, should not be tolerated. Again, your words have power. Use them for good,” tweet naman ni Kiana afterwards.

Mas lalong nanggigil ang JaDine fans dahil ‘yung brother ni Kiana ay nag-post ng photo sa Instagram wherein he was with James Reid. The nakakalokang photo captured James holding a cigarette. The photo has been deleted.

But too late na as it caused a stir on social media. Parang ang feeling kasi ng JaDine fans ay subtle itong pagganti sa mga bashers ni Kiana.

Anyway, Gary and wife Angeli took turns in defending their daughter mula sa bashers.

With her defense of her daughter ay na-bash din si Angeli.

“Grabe, iisa palang ang nambabash sa anak nila todo kuda na tong mga to. Ano pa kaya pag naging sikat na sikat na to at tinatadtad na ng bashers everyday? Maya maya din pagiingay nila?”

“Nagiisa lang ang nam bash hindi lahat ng fandom pero OA ang pagiging defensive ng erpats nya.”

A fan of Kiana naman defended the singer, sinabi nitong napakawalang hiya talaga ng ibang netizens.

Wala naman daw ginagawang masama sa kanila si Kiana pero kulang na lang ay ipako na nila ang dalaga sa krus. Digital na raw ang karma kaya matakot na ang mga bashers.