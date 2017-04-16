Sharon gagawa ng paraan para matapos ang entry sa Cinemalaya By Ambet Nabus Bandera

MAY pag-asa pa mga Kapamilya! Iyan ang sigaw ng mga Sharonians na nagdarasal na sana’y magawa nga ng Megastar Sharon Cuneta ang kanyang Cinemalaya entry bago pa man siya tuluyang maging super busy sa mga commitments niya sa ABS-CBN at Star Cinema. Nalungkot na nga ang marami nang mag-anunsyong waley na sa pagkatuloy ang reunion movie sana nina Sharon at Gabby Concepcion pero dahil meron daw ilang linggo na break si mega, baka raw magawan ng paraan ang indie movie niya. Type na type raw talaga ni Sharon na gawin ang nasabing movie for Cinemalaya at umaasa nga si Mega na makakaya ito ng kanyang busy schedule. Kaya sige pa, push pa nang push!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.