Mall show ng Meant To Be sumabay sa lindol Bandera

KASABAY ng pagyanig ng dalawang lindol sa Metro Manila last weekend ay ang pagdagundong ng hiyawan at tilian ng fans ng Meant To Be sa kanilang mall show sa Market! Market! sa Taguig noong weekend. Hindi binigo ng kani-kanilang supporters ang buong cast ng top-rating primetime series ng GMA 7 na pinangungunahan nina Barbie Forteza, Ken Chan, Jak Roberto, Addy Raj at Ivan Dorschner. Hindi magkamayaw ang fans sa pagtili sa kanilang performances lalo na nang nagpasiklab na ang apat na boys kay Barbie. Hindi rin nagpahuli ang iba pa nilang co-stars na sina Manilyn Reynes, Tina Paner, Keempee de Leon, Sef Cadayona, Stephanie Sol, Tess Bomb, at Mika dela Cruz dahil talaga namang pinalakpakan ng husto ang kanilang performances. Lubos ang pasasalamat ng buong cast sa mainit na suporta ng lahat sa Meant To Be na patuloy na humahataw sa TV ratings gabi-gabi sa Telebabad block. Iba talaga kayo, Barbie! You guys are meant to make us smile all the time!

