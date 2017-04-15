#CHFIL ng KathNiel pinipilahan; di nagpakabog sa Hollywood movies By Djan Magbanua Bandera

MUKHANG malakas ang bentahan ng ticket para sa opening day ng latest movie offering nila Daniel Padilla at Kathryn Bernardo na “Can’t Help Falling In Love” ngayong Sabado de Gloria. Hindi nagpakabog ang movie nina KathNiel sa mga kasabayan nitong Hollywood movies gaya ng “Fast 8″. ang latest installment ng Fast and Furious franchise at ang DreamWorks animation film na “Boss Baby”. People flocked to the special screening kung saan naroron din ang mga bida na sina Kathryn at Daniel. Flooded ng #CHFILNowShowing post and tweets ngayon sa social media, with fans na proud na proud na nagsasabi na napanood na nila or manonood pa lang sila ng pelikula ng kanilang mga idol. Sa Twitter account naman ng executive producer ng movie na si Eric John Salut, parang ganito raw ang turn out noong naglabas ng pelikula sina Vice Ganda at Coco Martin. Inaasahan din na malalagpasan ng KathNiel ang sarili nilang box-office record.

