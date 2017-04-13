Maunday Thursday

April 13, 2017 Holy Thursday 1st Reading: Ex 12:1–8, 11–14 2nd Reading: 1 Cor 11:23–26 Gospel: Jn 13:1–15

They were at supper and the devil had already put into the mind of Judas, son of Simon Iscariot, to betray. Jesus knew that the Father had entrusted all things to him, and as he had come from God, he was going to God. So he got up from table, removed his garment and taking a towel, wrapped it around his waist. Then he poured water into a basin and began to wash the disciples’ feet and to wipe them with the towel he was wearing.

When he came to Simon Peter, Simon said to him, “Why, Lord, you want to wash my feet!” Jesus said, “What I am doing you cannot understand now, but afterwards you will understand it.” Peter replied, “You shall never wash my feet.”

Jesus answered him, “If I do not wash you, you can have no part with me.” Then Simon Peter said, “Lord, wash not only my feet, but also my hands and my head!”

Jesus replied, “Whoever has taken a bath does not need to wash (except the feet), for he is clean all over. You are clean, though not all of you.” Jesus knew who was to betray him; be cause of this he said, “Not all of you are clean.”

When Jesus had finished washing their feet, he put on his garment again, went back to the table and said to them, “Do you understand what I have done to you? You call me Master and Lord, and you are right, for so I am. If I, then, your Lord and Master, have washed your feet, you also must wash one another’s feet. I have just given you an example that as I have done, you also may do.”

D@iGITAL-EXPERIENCE

(Daily Gospel in the

Assimilated Life

Experience)

Judas gets the lion’s share of publicity each time we celebrate Lent for what he did to Jesus. Some say he was just playing his role faithfully. This is a dangerous theory because it will make all of us guinea pigs in a divine global experiment. We could then accuse God of orchestrating evil in the world with a script detailing how the good and the bad should exactly conduct their affairs. The heretical conclusion would be that human beings cannot be held accountable for any evil act.

God does a “hands-off” when it comes to human freedom, not to give us the unbridled right to act as we please but to make us capable of making meritorious acts. In this context, freedom stands at the service of love. Without the gift of freedom there is no more responsibility to love, for love is essentially founded on the capacity of a human being to choose to love or not to love.

Tomorrow we will commemorate how in freedom God chose to love us in a manner that cost him the life of his Son. May he get in return the lion’s share of our heart! –(Atty.) Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., D.M.

May comment ka ba sa column ni Father Dan? May tanong ka ba sa kanya?

I-type ang BANDERA REACT <message/ name/age/address> at i-send sa 4467.